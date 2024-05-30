Latto Claps Back At Body Shamers Criticizing Her BBL 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Latto responded to her haters after a recent performance of her single “Sunday “Service” drew criticism of her BBL.

Latto is tired of body shamers scrutinizing her BBL, and she has a few words for her haters.

The “Sunday Service” hitmaker received some cruel comments following a recent performance at the TwoGether Land Festival in Dallas earlier this week.

She posted clips from her set, walking out to perform her latest single, “Sunday Service.” However, while many fans raved about Latto and her looks, others were less kind.

“My bestie and I were just talking about how it’s rare that people look better with a BBL. Latto is not one of those people,” one person wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“Side of effects of bbl ladies take [note] not a good look,” added another. “Ladies please stop getting bbl it looks terrible,” stated a third user.

Latto caught wind of the criticism and clapped back with a carousel of images on Instagram.

“Happy weight,” she captioned her post.

Meanwhile, over on X, Latto addressed the haters, insisting that her mystery man has no complaints.

“F### what these hoes saying,” she wrote. “Cuz my n#### say I’m perfect ANYWAYS.”

Latto also shared an update about her new album after revealing she dislikes her existing catalog.

“I guess yall deserve new music [soon],” she wrote. Earlier this month, Latto responded to fans debating what style to expect from her third studio offering.

“All these songs suck,” she said. “Album otw & it will be washing these -big mama.”

All these songs suck Album otw & it will be washing these -big mama https://t.co/l5uwoqHEPR — BIG LATTO (@Latto) May 16, 2024

Latto opened up about getting BBL and liposuction during an interview with Cosmopolitan last year.

“I got a BBL in 2020. I also got 360 lipo. That’s on my stomach, back, sides, and whole torso,” she explained “But then you’ve got to maintain it. So I just hired a trainer.”