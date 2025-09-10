Lawyer Moves To Get YNW Bortlen’s Statements ASAP Over Security Concerns In YNW Melly Case

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

YNW Bortlen avoided life in prison with a plea deal, while YNW Juvy’s family lawyer moved to depose him over safety concerns.

An attorney for the family of YNW Juvy addressed YNW Bortlen’s blockbuster plea deal in the YNW Melly case today (September 9) on social media, stating that he would move to depose him ASAP due to security concerns.

Cortlen ‘YNW Bortlen’ Henry accepted a plea deal just one day before jury selection was scheduled to begin in his murder trial.

The case is regarding the alleged murders of Christopher ‘YNW Juvy’ Thomas Jr and Anthony ‘YNW Sakchaser’ Williams.

The update comes as rapper YNW Melly remains behind bars while awaiting his retrial for the alleged murders.

“Justice for Juvy! Great day today in the YNW Melly double murder case. YNW Bortlen was set to go to trial this week and took a plea deal to not only accessory after the fact but witness tampering,” Juvy’s lawyer John Phillips said.

Bortlen was facing two counts of murder in the first degree with a firearm and two counts of accessory after the fact. With the deal, he no longer faces a life sentence. Instead, he will serve 10 years behind bars, followed by six years of probation.

He has also agreed to provide information to prosecutors in the future. Per the deal, he pleaded no contest to the accessory after the fact charges. The first-degree murder charges were dropped.

Phillips isn’t taking any chances and said he wants to depose YNW Bortlen in the next 30 days out of concern for his safety,

“He is also giving a proffer, which means he will speak to the State. We simultaneously requested his deposition in the civil case,” Phillips said.

YNW Melly is in jail awaiting a retrial in his case. His first trial ended in a mistrial after jurors failed to reach a unanimous verdict. He is facing two counts of first-degree murder.

Melly is best known for his 2018 viral single, “Murder on My Mind.”