LeBron James Backing Upcoming Nipsey Hussle Docuseries With Rare Footage

Nipsey Hussle’s legacy is being brought to life in a new docuseries built from decades of home footage and narrated by Blacc Sam.

Nipsey Hussle will be the focus of a long-awaited docuseries expected to debut in 2026, as director One9 wraps post-production on a project built from decades of rare footage and personal archives.

One9 confirmed the multi-part series is nearly complete and awaiting distribution, telling Variety on December 5 that the collection includes never-before-seen material dating back to Hussle’s childhood.

“His father videotaped everything,” One9 said, describing the trove of recordings that follow the late rapper from his first studio session at age 12 to his rise as a Grammy-winning artist and entrepreneur.

The series, which will run between five and seven episodes, features narration from Hussle’s brother Blacc Sam and posthumous voiceovers from the rapper himself. The production also includes unreleased music and excerpts from an audiobook Hussle recorded before his death in March 2019.

Produced by Marathon Films, the company Hussle co-founded, the docuseries is backed by LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill Entertainment.

The project aims to offer a complete picture of Hussle’s life—including his early ties to the Rollin 60s Neighborhood Crips, his independent music career and his community development efforts in South Los Angeles.

One9, who previously directed Nas: Time Is Illmatic and recently completed Allen Iv3rson for Prime Video, said he intends to approach Hussle’s story with the same unfiltered lens. “We’re not sanitizing anything,” he said, noting that the series will explore both triumphs and struggles.

Interviews include appearances from Hip-Hop heavyweights like Jay-Z and Kendrick Lamar, as well as close friends from Hussle’s early days in Crenshaw.

The director said the goal is to present Hussle’s whole journey—from burning CDs on his home computer to launching real estate projects in his neighborhood.

Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed at age 33 outside his Marathon Clothing store in March 2019. His death left a lasting impact on South Los Angeles, where murals in his honor still line the streets.

The docuseries is currently seeking a distribution partner, with a tentative release planned for sometime in 2026.