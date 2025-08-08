LGP QUA Murder Update: Third Suspect Arrested Trying To Flee House In Philly

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Amir Earley was arrested in Philly making him the third suspect tied to LGP Qua’s senseless killing over his chains.

Amir Earley got snagged by Philly cops while trying to dip out the back door of a house and now he’s the third guy busted in the LGP Qua murder case that’s had the city shook since May.

Early, 21, was hit with murder charges back on May 21 for his alleged role in the killing of the Philadelphia rapper, whose real name was Qidere Johnson. Cops finally caught up with him on August 7 on Reach Street after he tried to sneak out the back of a crib.

The rapper was gunned down on May 11 in the middle of the day near M Street and East Luzerne in the Juniata Park area.

It was around 4:45 P.M. when three dudes rolled up on Qua and his friend. Cops say it was a robbery attempt that went sideways—one of them pulled the trigger and shot him in the chest.

Qua was rushed to Temple Hospital but didn’t make it. He was only 30.

The case moved fast. Police already had two guys—Joshua Thomas-Coleman and Abdul Boyd—both 19, locked up and charged with murder. Early was the last one on the run until his arrest this week.

Detectives believe the motive was Qua’s chains—jewelry that caught the wrong kind of attention. Surveillance footage from the area helped piece together the trio’s movements, and there was a $20,000 reward out for any solid info.

Qua wasn’t just another rapper. He had a rep for using his bars to push peace, uplift the youth and speak on real-life struggles in Philly. They called him the “Voice of the Youth” for a reason.

His death hit hard. The community showed love, and folks like Meek Mill paid tribute. The violence felt extra personal because Qua was one of the few trying to help change things.

LGP Qua wasn’t just an artist, he was a leader trying to make a difference.