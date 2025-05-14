LGP QUA Killed In Robbery Attempt—Police Hunt Three Suspects

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Philadelphia police are searching for three suspects they believe targeted LGP QUA in a robbery gone wrong.

The 30-year-old Hip-Hop artist and community advocate, born Qidere Johnson, was shot in the chest around 4:45 P.M. on Sunday (May 11) near M Street and East Luzerne Street in the Juniata Park section, according to Philadelphia police.

He was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where he died shortly before 5 P.M.

Investigators believe QUA and a friend were targeted in a robbery that escalated into gunfire, ABC6 Action News reports.

Surveillance footage captured two men walking near the scene before one approached a vehicle, and a flash appeared—believed to be the fatal shot.

Authorities have not yet made any arrests but are actively pursuing three suspects and reviewing additional evidence.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

QUA was widely recognized for his music, which tackled gun violence and systemic issues, as well as his activism.

He donated $10,000 to his former elementary school and often used his platform to uplift Philadelphia’s youth.

His death has drawn widespread grief, including from fellow rapper Meek Mill. “Killing ambitious young bulls like this on Mother’s Day is a Philly type of thing,” he wrote on Instagram. “This will change you. Sending prayers to your family, and let’s gather those guns. It’s sad out here.”

LGP QUA’s mother, Tamara Davis told NBC10 Philadelphia “It’s hurting because I’m still waiting for my son to walk up the block for Mother’s Day.”

She added, “I never had the chance to hug my son for Mother’s Day. I believe in my heart that I’m going to see my son again.”