LGP QUA UPDATE: Arrests Made In Murder But Danger Still Looms

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

LGP QUA was gunned down on a Philadelphia street during a botched robbery and now two 19-year-olds are behind bars while a third suspect remains on the run.

Philadelphia police announced the arrests of Joshua Thomas-Coleman and Abdul Boyd in connection with the May 11 killing of the rising Hip-Hop artist, whose real name was Qidere Johnson.

Both men face murder charges.

Investigators say the pair, along with a third man identified as Amir Earley, attempted to rob LGP QUA of his jewelry near M and East Luzerne Streets just before 5 p.m. on Mother’s Day. (May 11).

The confrontation ended with gunfire.

Surveillance footage captured all three suspects wearing masks and carrying guns. After the shooting, they fled in a vehicle driven by the third suspect, according to police.

Authorities are still searching for Earley, 21, who is considered armed and dangerous. A $20,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to his arrest and conviction.

LGP QUA was laid to rest on Saturday (May 24). Nearly 500 mourners gathered to honor his life and legacy.

Police continue to search for Earley as of Saturday.