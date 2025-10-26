Lil Baby Doubles Down On Music Output With Surprise Drops As Album Delays Fuel Speculation

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil Baby dropped “Plenty” with YTB Fatt and YFN Lucci just days after “All On Me,” as The Leak$ album remains delayed.

Lil Baby dropped his second surprise single in three days Saturday night with “Plenty,” a collaboration featuring Memphis newcomer YTB Fatt and Atlanta’s own YFN Lucci, as questions continue to swirl around the status of his long-teased album The Leak$.

The track, released without warning on YouTube, follows Friday’s unexpected drop of “All On Me” featuring G Herbo. Both records pair him with artists from different corners of the Hip-Hop map.

“Plenty” links Baby’s polished delivery with YTB Fatt’s raw Memphis energy and YFN Lucci’s smooth Atlanta melodies.

The back-to-back releases arrive amid growing chatter about Baby’s future in music.

In September, Wolf Pack Global Music—an affiliate of his management—posted cryptic messages that hinted at a possible retirement. That buzz intensified when The Leak$ missed its September 5 release date, after already being pushed from its original August 15 target.

Adding to the speculation were canceled European tour dates and a lack of official updates about the album, which was expected to feature high-profile guests like Young Thug, Playboi Carti and Lil Yachty.

Despite those delays, Baby previously said he intended to release multiple projects in 2025.

But his recent activity tells a different story. During a studio session earlier this year with PlaqueBoyMax and Veeze, Baby mentioned plans to drop two albums back-to-back, suggesting his creative engine is still running.

The decision to debut “All On Me” and “Plenty” exclusively on YouTube also marks a shift in strategy. By bypassing traditional streaming platforms, Baby is steering the conversation and building anticipation for what might come next.

So far, there’s no word on whether “Plenty” or “All On Me” will be part of The Leak$ or if they’re standalone singles. The Leak$ still has no confirmed release date as of late October.