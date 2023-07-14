Lil Baby Launches Atlanta Seafood Restaurant With Epic Grand Opening

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Rapper enters the food and customer service space with a bang!

Lil Baby is adding restauranteur to his résumé. According to his Instagram Stories, he’s hosting a grand opening of The Seafood Menu Restaurant and Takeout on Friday (July 14).

The restaurant’s Instagram is also littered with pictures that show all of the scrumptious offerings.

Located at 880 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in southwest Atlanta, the eatery is currently hiring. According to another Instagram post, he’s looking for experienced line cooks, serves, cashiers and other positions for the new fast-food joint.

People are presumably curious about the quality of the food. The menu includes crab rangoon, shrimp tempura, zip sauce lamb chops, fire grilled salmon, snow crab, shrimp, fried catfish, fried whiting and lobster tail.

The Seafood Menu Restaurant will also have garlic sauce, lemon zest butter (lemon pepper), Cajun butter, sweet chili butter, honey hot butter and Caribbean jerk butter.