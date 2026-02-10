Lil Baby Linked To Shooting Involving 49ers Player Keion White At Wild Super Bowl Party

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Keion White underwent surgery after being shot in the ankle during a dispute involving Lil Baby at a San Francisco nightclub early Monday.

According to the San Francisco Standard, the 49ers’ defensive end was hosting a private party downstairs at Dahlia’s on Mission Street when the shooting happened around 4:06 A.M.

Police found White with a bullet wound to his left leg. A witness told cops that Lil Baby’s crew tried to get into White’s private event. That’s when White and the Atlanta rapper got into an argument.

The witness went upstairs to get help from management. While he was gone, he heard two gunshots. He rushed back downstairs and found White bleeding.

Another person at the party said she heard four shots as she tried to go downstairs. She didn’t see who pulled the trigger.

Cops arrived to find strippers still picking up dollar bills from the main floor. Some were still topless when officers walked in to investigate.

“As I entered, I saw numerous scantily clad females picking up dollar bills that were strewn all over the floor,” the police report said. “Some of the females were topless and appeared to have been adult entertainers.”

White wouldn’t cooperate with the police when they asked who shot him. The 49ers said he’s getting treatment at a local hospital.

Police found a 9mm shell casing and a .45-caliber casing near where the shooting happened. They also grabbed surveillance footage and found an abandoned phone on the steps.

Lil Baby performed Sunday night in San Francisco and social media posts from the party showed the Grammy-winning rapper at Dahlia’s.

The 49ers released a statement Monday: “Keion White was a victim of a shooting and sustained a bullet wound to his ankle this morning in San Francisco. He is currently undergoing surgery at a local hospital. We will provide further updates when appropriate.”

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie posted on X: “Any violent incident in our city is unacceptable, and I’m hoping Keion recovers quickly. I’ve spoken with SFPD and 49ers leadership- we are all grateful to our SFPD officers for their quick response.”

Police haven’t made any arrests in the case. The investigation remains open.