Lil Durk Hit With New Charge, Lawyers Scramble To Respond

Lil Durk is facing deeper legal peril after a federal grand jury in Los Angeles added a new charge of stalking resulting in death to his already serious murder case, which could send the rapper to prison for life.

The updated indictment, returned on Thursday (May 1), accuses the Chicago native of playing a central role in the August 2022 killing of Saviay’a “Lul Pab” Robinson, a relative of rival rapper Quando Rondo.

The shooting that killed Lul Pab took place in broad daylight at a busy Los Angeles intersection, allegedly in retaliation for the death of King Von.

Prosecutors say the new charge reflects Lil Durk’s alleged involvement in a targeted campaign that ended in Lul Pab’s death.

The government maintains that the case has nothing to do with his music and removed major elements from earlier filings, including any mention of Lil Durk’s lyrics.

His legal team had previously challenged the inclusion of his lyrics as evidence, and their removal may signal a shift in the prosecution’s strategy. Still, the government insists Lil Durk should remain in custody, arguing that he poses a threat to public safety and could flee before trial.

Prosecutors cited earlier court proceedings to support their claim that he remains a danger to witnesses and the broader community.

In response to the new charge, Lil Durk’s attorneys requested more time to prepare their reply to the court. They said they were notified of the updated indictment one day before his court date on his motion to request another attempt to make bond until his trial.

The defense asked for an extension until Tuesday (May 6) to address the new legal and factual issues raised by the stalking charge.