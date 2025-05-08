EXCLUSIVE: Lil Durk Offers Up Security Plan To Court If He Is Free – Read The Company’s Plan

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil Durk proposed 24/7 private security and a $2 million bond package to convince a judge he’s not a threat while awaiting trial on federal murder charges.

Lil Durk is making a high-stakes push to convince a federal judge he’s not a threat to the public, offering round-the-clock private security and a multimillion-dollar bond package in hopes of securing release from jail before his upcoming trial on murder-for-hire charges.

The rapper has been behind bars since October 2024. He is accused of orchestrating the 2022 ambush that killed Saviay’a “Lul Pab” Robinson, cousin of rapper Quando Rondo, in Los Angeles.

Prosecutors allege the hit was retaliation for the 2020 murder of King Von, Durk’s close friend, and that he used his collective OTF (Only the Family) to carry out the plan.

On Thursday (May 8), Lil Durk is set to appear in court for a bond reconsideration hearing after a judge initially denied his release in December of 2024, citing public safety concerns and alleged ties to violence.

His legal team will present a revamped proposal eliminating any reason to keep him locked up. At the center of the new bond request is a detailed security plan from Arsec Group, a licensed private firm that would monitor Lil Durk 24 hours a day.

The company would enforce court-ordered restrictions like curfews or home confinement, control who enters his residence, and install surveillance systems to track his movements in real time.

The firm would report directly to the court, not Durk and immediately notify authorities of any violations. The defense argues this level of oversight, combined with a $2 million bond package, proves Durk poses no danger if released.

The offer includes $900,000 in real estate, $1 million in cash from Alamo Records, $150,000 from a business associate, electronic monitoring and full court supervision.

Lil Durk’s attorneys say the government’s case has weakened significantly since his initial detention.

On May 1, prosecutors filed a Second Superseding Indictment that dropped two major claims: that Durk’s lyrics glorified the murder of Lul Pab and that he ordered a bounty to be paid for the killing.

The defense says those allegations were “false or misleading” and should never have been presented to the grand jury.

The revised indictment added a stalking charge, but Durk’s team argues it’s not new and doesn’t justify continued detention.

They also claim the remaining evidence is “ambiguous and insubstantial,” relying on a single text message and statements from an informant whose credibility has not been tested.

Still, Lil Durk is facing serious charges: conspiracy to use interstate facilities for murder-for-hire, discharging a firearm resulting in death and stalking resulting in death, according to a Justice Department press release.

If convicted, Durk could face life in prison or the death penalty. A judge has not yet ruled on the bond request.

Check out the letter from Arsec Group below: