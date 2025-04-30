Lil Durk’s Family Accuses Government Of Presenting “False Evidence” To Land Indictment

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The rapper’s legal team has been working hard to get him out of jail but hit a wall this week, when federal prosecutors strongly urged the judge not to grant his bond request

Lil Durk‘s family has accused the government of presenting false evidence to a grand jury to secure an indictment.

On Tuesday (April 29), they posted a video to Twitter, expressing how serious the situation is. For those unaware, Durk was arrested in November 2024 on murder-for-hire charges related to a 2022 Los Angeles shooting that resulted in the death of one of Quando Rondo’s relatives, Lul Pab.

Prosecutors believe Durk orchestrated the murder in retaliation for King Von’s murder a year prior.

“The recent developments in Durk’s legal case have brought a harsh truth to light: the government presented false evidence to a grand jury to indict him,” the statement reads. “This isn’t justice. That’s a violation of the very system that’s supposed to protect all of us. Durk has always used music to tell stories, to express pain, to heal- and yet those same lyrics are now being used against him.

“We refuse to stay silent as Black artists continue to be criminalized for their creativity. Rap is art. As a family, we are asking the public, the fans, and the culture to stand with us. Stand for truth. Stand for fairness. Stand for The Voice.”

Lil Durk’s legal team has been working hard to spring him from jail but hit a wall this week, when federal prosecutors strongly urged the judge not to grant his bond request. They believe Durk remains a flight risk and is a real danger to the public.

But Lil Durk’s attorneys insists prosecutors wrongly relied on lyrics extracted from fan-made websites and viral videos to link him to the crime, but the government pushed back on that narrative.

“The timing of [Lil Durk’s] lyrics and whether or not he ‘commercialized’ his violence through rap (which he did) has little to no bearing on the detention analysis before the Court,” United States Attorney Bilal A. Essayli said. “The issue here is a narrow one: has [Lil Durk] presented new information, not known to him in December 2024, that has a material bearing on whether he should be detained pending trial? The answer is no.”

They also pointed out he tried to flee the country by booking three international flights, including one to a nation without an extradition treaty. He was taken into custody in Florida while trying to board a private jet.