Lil Kim Announces Plans To Launch Artist Development Empire

Lil Kim disclosed her ambitious plans to establish an artist development empire during a candid Las Vegas interview with Nick Cannon.

The Queen Bee opened up about her passion for discovering and nurturing new talent while riding through Sin City in a Lamborghini for Nick Cannon’s Big Drive.

“I am building an empire where I’m starting to produce and I will have I’m going to start putting out other artists,” Kim said during the intimate 19-minute conversation. “That’s really my passion. I can really look at like right now if the industry wanted to hire me to let them know what each female needs cuz I can look at each female and tell what they need.”

The Brooklyn legend discussed her unique ability to identify what emerging artists require for success. Kim explained how her decades of experience give her insight into both male and female performers across different styles and backgrounds.

“I have a nick for that with guys too. It could be a girl, it could be guys, it don’t matter,” she continued. “And you know I have an artist now. So it’s like I have a couple artists that I’m into right now that interested in. And that’s like my next thing.”

Kim’s entrepreneurial vision extends beyond just signing talent. She wants to help artists achieve their dreams while building something lasting for herself.

“I love seeing new talent, upcoming artists. I love seeing their dreams come to fruition,” she explained to Cannon.

The conversation also touched on Kim’s complicated relationship with her fanbase.

“I can’t stand my fans sometimes. I hate them because they don’t get it,” she said bluntly. “Some of them think they know me, think they control me, think that they know best for me.”

Despite the frustration, Kim credits her spiritual foundation for keeping her grounded.

“That is the number one thing in my life,” she said about her faith. “Just when I be like all right I want to do something, God has this plan for me that I don’t quite understand, but I just keep following his guidance.”

The Hard Core rapper’s production company will officially launch later this year with multiple artists already in development.