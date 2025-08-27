Lil Nas X Addresses Arrest: “Your Girl’s Going To Be OK”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Lil Nas X reassured supporters after pleading not guilty to felony charges in Los Angeles, saying he’s recovering.

Lil Nas X broke his silence after a chaotic weekend in Los Angeles that left him hospitalized and facing multiple felony charges, telling supporters, “Your girl is going to be OK, y’all. She’s going to be alright. That was terrifying; that was a terrifying last four days. But your girl is going to be alright.”

The 25-year-old rapper, born Montero Lamar Hill, pleaded not guilty Monday to three felony counts of battery on a police officer and one count of resisting an executive officer.

The charges stem from a strange encounter around 6 A.M. Friday on Ventura Boulevard, where police say they found the Grammy winner naked and acting erratically.

According to reports, officers attempted to intervene, but Hill allegedly charged at them.

Believing he was undergoing a possible drug-related episode, authorities transported him to a hospital for evaluation. He was later booked into jail after being medically cleared.

Initially arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor obstruction, Hill’s charges were upgraded following further investigation. He appeared in court on Monday wearing a blue jumpsuit and stood behind a glass partition during his arraignment.

As reported by TMZ, Hill posted $75,000 bail and was released under conditions that include staying away from illegal substances and enrolling in an outpatient treatment program.

Outside the courthouse, Hill’s father, Robert Stafford, addressed reporters and dismissed rumors about drug use.

“He’s focused on getting the help he needs,” Stafford said, “but he’s not on drugs.”

Hill has not publicly addressed the specifics of the incident, but reassured his supporters about his well-being in a brief message. His next court date has not been set yet.