Lil Nas X Bail Set At $75K Over Naked Romp & Police Assault

Lil Nas X is still stuck in jail as of Monday (August 25) after a bizarre weekend in Los Angeles that started with him showing way too much skin and ended with him allegedly punching a cop.

He appeared in court, where the rap star was arraigned and his bail was set at $75,000 after he was officially charged with four felonies – three for battery on a police officer and one for resisting arrest.

Lil Nas X spent last weekend in jail after he was booked for sashaying through traffic on August 21, wearing only tighty-whities and cowboy boots, allegedly high out of his mind and nearly getting hit by a car.

A couple of videos from that day are floating around online. One shows him walking down Ventura like it’s a catwalk, telling a driver to “come to the party,” striking poses and even rocking a traffic cone like a hat.

The chart-topping hitmaker eventually shed his underwear and boots and was walking around totally nude to the shock of onlookers. LAPD rolled up after getting reports of a naked guy causing chaos in the middle of the street and when they got there, things got even weirder.

Cops say Lil Nas X ran straight at them and allegedly hit one officer in the face twice and assaulted two others as he was being taken into custody.

Before the “Old Town Road” rapper landed in a cell, he was taken to the hospital for what police believed was an overdose. After doctors cleared him, he was hauled off to Valley Jail in Van Nuys.

Once he is released, the rapper must refrain from using or possessing drugs and he will also have to enroll in an outpatient program.

No statement yet from his team, and they’ve been silent since the whole thing went viral.