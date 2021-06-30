Lil Nas X Drops Marvel-Inspired Album Trailer For “Montero”

Lil Nas X is gearing up to release his debut album “Montero.”

Lil Nas X announced his debut album Montero with a trailer inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In the quick-edit style of the opening credits of Marvel movies “Iron Man” and “The Avengers,” the rapper included clips from his music videos in an online teaser for the “Montero Cinematic Universe.”

“MONTERO” THE DEBUT ALBUM

COMING SOON! 🦹🏾‍♂️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/8UjXJWpYap — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) June 29, 2021

Lil Nas X, real name Montero Lamar Hill, also included snippets from hit videos for “Panini,” “Holiday,” and “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” in the mini-movie.

The one-minute video, which dropped on Twitter, promised the first full-length album from the “Old Town Road” singer is “coming soon” but did not give an exact date.

The title track from his upcoming Montero album debuted at number one on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 in April.