Lil Nas X Enters Rehab After Nude LA Stroll That Left Three Officers Injured

Lil Nas X is undergoing inpatient treatment at a facility outside California as he navigates felony charges tied to a bizarre early morning incident in Los Angeles.

The 26-year-old rapper, whose legal name is Montero Hill, appeared in court Monday via his legal team, who confirmed he is currently receiving care out of state.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Shellie Samuels approved a change to his release terms, allowing him to remain in treatment while awaiting trial.

“Defendant is allowed to remain out of state as long as he remains in treatment,” Judge Samuels said, according to Rolling Stone. The court sealed the specifics of Lil Nas X’s care. His next hearing is scheduled for November.

Lil Nas X was arrested on August 21 after police responded to reports of a naked man walking along Ventura Boulevard in Studio City around 5:40 A.M.

Prosecutors say the rap star resisted arrest and injured three officers during the encounter. He now faces three felony counts of battery on a police officer and one felony count of resisting an executive officer. If convicted, he could serve up to five years in prison.

TMZ published video footage showing Lil Nas X in underwear and cowboy boots, at one point wearing a traffic cone on his head. The footage quickly circulated online.

Lil Nas X’s high-powered attorney, Drew Findling, addressed the rapper’s condition outside the courtroom.

“You heard the ‘treatment’ word. We’re doing what is best for Montero from a personal standpoint and a professional standpoint, but most importantly, for his well-being,” Findling said. “He is surrounded by an amazing family, an amazing team of people that care about him and love him. And we’re just addressing those issues, it’s really as simple as that.”

Findling added, “He’s had a great life, and he’ll continue to have a great life.”

Lil Nas X pleaded not guilty on August 25 and was released after posting $75,000 bail. Authorities initially took him to a hospital for a suspected overdose before transferring him to jail.

Following his release, Hill posted a message on Instagram Stories: “Your girl is gonna be OK, y’all,” he said. “OK? She’s gonna be all right. S###.”

He laughed and added, “That was f###### terrifying. That was terrifying. That was a terrifying last four days. But your girl is gonna be all right.”

Lil Nas X became a global star in 2019 with “Old Town Road,” which spent 19 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The viral hit earned him two Grammy Awards and launched a career defined by bold visuals and LGBTQ+ advocacy.

His debut album, Montero, released in 2021, featured hits such as “Industry Baby” and “That’s What I Want.” Hill has also won multiple Billboard and MTV Video Music Awards.

Lil Nas X’s father blamed his son’s breakdown on the pressure of being in the music business.

“We all have breakdowns every now and then, but the difference is, yours get played out in the public eye,” Robert Stafford said. “Hopefully, this is a turning point in his mental stability,” he said. “Sometimes God will take you through your worst moment to give you your best moment.”