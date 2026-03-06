Lil Poppa Funeral Details Released: No Phones, Cameras Allowed Inside

Lil Poppa’s funeral service takes place Saturday morning in Jacksonville with heightened security and strict guidelines for all attendees paying their final respects.

Lil Poppa will be laid to rest this Saturday in his hometown of Jacksonville with an open service that is expected to draw an enormous crowd and strict security measures will be in place.

The 25-year-old rapper, who died on February 18 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, will be honored at Shiloh Metropolitan Baptist Church starting at 10 A.M. on March 7.

Church pastor Harry Williams confirmed the details with FirstCoastNews, noting that security will be “strictly enforced” due to the anticipated turnout.

The service remains open to the public, though attendees must follow specific guidelines.

No phones, recording devices, Meta glasses, or cameras of any kind will be permitted inside the church.

“Out of respect for the family, guests who do not comply will be respectfully escorted out,” according to the funeral announcement.

Lil Poppa, born Janarious Mykel Wheeler, built a devoted following through his raw storytelling and emotional honesty.

He signed with Yo Gotti’s Collective Music Group in 2022, a move that elevated his profile nationally. At the time of his death, he had nearly one million Instagram followers and over 600,000 monthly listeners on Spotify.

His catalog included tracks like “Love & War,” “Mind Over Matter,” and “HAPPY TEARS,” as well as the project “Almost Normal Again.”

Beyond his career, Lil Poppa was a father to a young son born in 2022. That reality added profound weight to his passing, with supporters expressing hope that his child will one day understand the impact his father had on countless lives.

In Jacksonville, the community organized memorial gatherings, candlelight vigils, and listening events to honor his memory.

However, one gathering turned tragic when gunfire erupted, leaving four people injured and casting a shadow over what was meant to be a moment of collective mourning.

The family has asked for privacy during this time while thanking supporters for their overwhelming love and compassion.