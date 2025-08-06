Lil Tay’s OnlyFans Launch & Million-Dollar Payday Gets Her Dad’s Blessing

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil Tay’s OnlyFans debut pulled in over $1M in three hours and her dad Chris Hope says she’s grown now and can do whatever she wants.

Lil Tay dropped her OnlyFans link the second she turned 18 and pulled in over a million bucks in a few hours—and her dad is totally cool with it.

Chris Hope, Tay’s father, told TMZ he’s not getting involved in her content and won’t be monitoring what she posts.

When asked about Lil Tay’s sudden entry into the adult subscription scene, he said, “Tay can make her own decisions.” Hope added, “I am sure she is going to be successful in whatever she decides to do.”

Hope also made it clear he knows people are gonna talk. “Some people won’t approve no matter what she does.”

Still, he’s choosing support over judgment. He’s not here to micromanage Lil Tay or her choices now that she’s legally an adult. Tay didn’t waste a second.

She filmed her OnlyFans content right after midnight on July 29, the moment she turned 18 and hit the jackpot immediately. On August 3, Tay posted a screenshot showing she racked up over $1 million in her first three hours.

She captioned her post, “Not bad for 3 hours. We broke the f*ck out of that OnlyFans record.”

She also compared herself to Bhad Bhabie, who previously made $1 million in six hours. Tay claimed she smashed that record in half the time.