Lil Uzi Vert thanked supporters after being hospitalized in New York City following renewed concerns over past nitrous oxide use.

Lil Uzi Vert has bounced back from a recent health scare, reassuring supporters just weeks after being hospitalized in New York City.

On Monday (May 5), the Philadelphia rapper posted several videos of himself on Instagram.

Lil Uzi Vert loves Burna Boy’s ‘City Boys’. 💜 pic.twitter.com/YFahGUe2wQ — Purp Kulture (@purpkulture) May 6, 2025

In another, he shows off his skills, practicing skate tricks.

“Dear Summer I know you will be overly good 2 me,” he captioned the clip. “Feeling Free and IM STILL LOADED !!!! I love yall more than life. Oh yea … thanks again for loving me.”

Lil Uzi Sparks Concern With Hospital Visit

The post comes after a wave of concern following an April 21 emergency in Lower Manhattan, where paramedics responded to a call for a “sick person” at a luxury condo.

Lil Uzi Vert was seen being wheeled into an ambulance around 2:30 p.m. ET, shielded by black umbrellas held by security and his girlfriend, rapper JT.

He stayed conscious during the ride and entered the emergency room, where doctors kept him under observation through the next day. His team and hospital staff have not released any official diagnosis or medical explanation.

The incident reignited public concern over the rapper’s past use of nitrous oxide, also known as NOS or “whippets,” which he addressed on his 2024 album Eternal Atake 2.

A viral video from 2024 showing Uzi inhaling from a balloon in a studio fueled speculation about his drug use, with some listeners blaming nitrous oxide for what they saw as a dip in the quality of his music.

In a December 2024 interview, Uzi warned others not to follow his path: “Overrated! Don’t do whippets! Them jawns will – they is bad! Yo, don’t do them. They is bad.” He added, “Honestly, with no money and no narrative, whippets is really bad… Whippets are f###### bad, bro.”

By November 2024, he appeared to be turning a corner, posting a selfie on Instagram Stories with the caption “Nomore bad stuff” alongside a salute and balloon emoji.