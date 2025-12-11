Lil Wayne Anger During Deposition, Could Derail Legal Defense Strategy

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil Wayne’s courtroom explosion during a deposition could damage his defense against assault charges from his former assistant.

Lil Wayne’s courtroom outburst could derail his defense against assault allegations after the rapper’s profanity-laced confrontation with a lawyer forced him to storm out of a crucial deposition.

The 43-year-old rapper’s explosive behavior on June 18 has now become a central issue in his legal battle with former personal assistant Andrew Williams.

Court documents obtained by Us Weekly filed December 3 reveal Wayne arrived “late and agitated” before launching into what lawyers described as a “hostile” verbal attack.

“Do you know who I am? WHO the f*** IS YOU” and “I’M THE GUY! I’M THE GUY!” Wayne reportedly shouted at attorney Omar Taylor. The confrontation escalated when Wayne called over his bodyguard Jax in what Williams’ legal team called “a clear act of intimidation.”

The incident began when Wayne entered the deposition room and allegedly asked Taylor, “The f*** you looking at n*****” Taylor fired back, “I’m looking at you! You have a problem with people looking at you?”

Wayne’s response revealed his celebrity mindset: “Nah, I don’t gotta problem with it, you should see my shows, got thousands of people lookin at me.”

But when Taylor told him to “sit down and close your mouth,” Wayne exploded. “CLOSE MY MOUTH!? So, so I guess you don’t want me to answer no questions huh?? Ain’t this a deposition??”

The meltdown forced Wayne to leave before any actual deposition questions could be asked. Williams’ lawyers are now demanding $9,400 in sanctions for Wayne’s behavior.

Wayne’s legal team fired back on December 4, claiming Taylor was the aggressor who “stared down Wayne “in a crazed manner and made “physical threats.”

They’re seeking a protective order to keep Taylor away from future depositions.

“Taylor has shown animosity to [Wayne] throughout this case, and for [Wayne’s] safety and decorum in this case, Taylor cannot be physically present at the deposition,” Wayne’s lawyer argued.

The underlying lawsuit stems from a June 2022 private plane incident where Williams claims Wayne punched him in the face during an argument with the pilot.

Williams alleges Wayne was wearing “numerous rings and large jewelry” that caused significant harm.

Wayne recently scored a major legal victory in October 2024, winning a $20 million dispute with former attorney Ron Sweeney. But this new deposition drama threatens to undermine his defense strategy in the Williams case.

This isn’t Wayne’s first deposition disaster. The rapper has a history of problematic court appearances, including a notorious 2012 videotaped deposition where he was completely uncooperative and made alleged threats.

The rapper’s inability to control his temper during legal proceedings could prove costly. His demand that Taylor appear only remotely shows Wayne recognizes his behavior was problematic.

A judge has yet to rule on Wayne’s protective order request. The case continues with Williams seeking damages for alleged assault, battery, emotional distress and wrongful termination.