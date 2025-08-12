Lil Wayne Cancels Toronto Show Over “Unforeseen Illness” Moments Before Stage Time

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Lil Wayne called off his Toronto concert just an hour before showtime as fans filled the venue and waited for him to hit the stage.

Lil Wayne canceled his Toronto concert at Budweiser Stage on Monday (August 11) just an hour before showtime due to what was described as an “unforeseen illness,” leaving a packed venue stunned and disappointed.

The abrupt announcement was shared on social media by the venue and flashed across screens inside, catching concertgoers off guard after doors had already been open for nearly two hours. Many had already taken their seats when the news broke.

“As his fans know, he loves putting on nothing short of the best performances for those who come out, and he was so excited for this one,” the venue posted. “Please stay tuned for the new date coming soon. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date once announced.”

Lil Wayne fans are disappointed after his show in Toronto was postponed due to unforeseen illness. pic.twitter.com/U8HuskWPR7 — MuchMusic (@Much) August 12, 2025

The Hip-Hop icon was slated to perform as part of his ongoing tour, which is still scheduled to continue on Friday (August 16) in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio.

The Toronto cancellation came just days after several of Lil Wayne‘s classic mixtapes—including all three volumes of Da Drought and Dedication—unexpectedly landed on streaming services earlier in August. The surprise drop caused a stir online, but also raised questions about the legitimacy of the uploads.

According to Rolling Stone, a source close to the rapper said the mixtapes were “not legal [or] legitimate uploads.”

As of Tuesday (August 12), no rescheduled date for the Toronto show has been announced.