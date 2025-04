Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil Wayne said the NFL pushed him to go public for a Super Bowl slot, then apologized after Kendrick Lamar was chosen instead.

Lil Wayne has claimed the NFL pushed him to raise his public profile in hopes of landing the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show but backed off and apologized after Kendrick Lamar was picked instead.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone published Thursday (April 17), the Hip-Hop icon revealed he believed he was being groomed for the coveted slot after league reps encouraged him to be more visible.

“To perform, it’s a bunch of things they’re going to tell you to do and not do, a#### to kiss and not kiss,” he said. “That was all for that. You ain’t never seen me in them types of venues. I ain’t Drake. I ain’t out there smiling like that everywhere. I’m in the stu’, smokin’ and recording.”

Wayne said he followed the NFL’s advice, showing up at high-profile events like Michael Rubin’s all-white party and even collaborating with Tom Brady.

But when Lamar was announced as the Super Bowl headliner, Lil Wayne said someone from the league reached out with an explanation. “We ain’t in charge,” the rep allegedly told him, suggesting the final call wasn’t theirs to make.

The halftime show is curated by Roc Nation, led by Jay-Z, who Wayne said remains a close confidant.

Still, the rapper admitted the snub stung. He said he called Lamar before the announcement to offer support and clear the air.

Lil Wayne Clarifies He Didn’t Diss Kendrick Lamar On Social Media

He also addressed a cryptic post he made on X that read, “Let this giant sleep,” clarifying it wasn’t aimed at Lamar.

Wayne said that he paid little attention to the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle and even accidentally performed part of “Not Like Us” without realizing its context.

“I ain’t want my dude to be mad at me,” he joked. “I didn’t even know it was Kendrick!”

Despite the outcome, Wayne said he’s accepted the decision. “Settle with whatever they say,” he said, making it clear he holds no grudge toward Lamar or Jay-Z.