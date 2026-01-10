Lil Wayne Makes Power Move, Signs Top European Footballer Amadou Onana To Young Money Sports

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Amadou Onana becomes the first European footballer to sign with Lil Wayne’s Young Money Sports Agency for image rights management.

Lil Wayne is starting off 2026 by making serious power moves with his Young Money Sports Agency by signing European Footballer Amadou Onana.

The Aston Villa midfielder signed a deal with the entertainment powerhouse to manage his commercial use of name, image, and likeness, including sponsorships and brand partnerships.

The agreement positions Onana for global expansion, particularly in the American market, where crossover appeal among sports, music, and fashion continues to grow rapidly.

Young Money Sports Agency, officially known as Young Money APAA Sports, launched in 2017 when Lil Wayne partnered with the von Gontard family’s APAA Sports.

The agency represents more than 80 athletes across multiple sports, including football, basketball, boxing, and softball. The 24-year-old Belgian international brings serious credentials to Young Money’s roster.

Born in Dakar, Senegal, Onana has had a remarkable career since his professional debut with Hamburger SV in 2020.

He scored on his debut in the DFB-Pokal against Dynamo Dresden, announcing his arrival with a dramatic 89th-minute header. His performances earned him a move to French champions Lille in 2021, and Everton paid over $40 million for Onana’s services in August 2022, where he established himself as a Premier League regular over two seasons.

Aston Villa secured Onana’s signature for $65 million in July 2024, making him one of the most expensive defensive midfielders in Premier League history.

Onana’s international career with Belgium has been equally impressive and he was featured at both the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and Euro 2024 in Germany, playing every minute of Belgium’s four matches at the European Championship.

Young Money’s recent signings demonstrate their growing influence in professional sports.

The agency made headlines in December 2024 when it secured Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter ahead of his NFL Draft declaration. Hunter’s four-year, $46.65 million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars was negotiated by Young Money agents Adie von Gontard and Ray Haija.

Onana’s signing comes at a pivotal time for football’s expansion in the U.S.

With the 2026 World Cup approaching and Major League Soccer’s continued growth, European stars are increasingly looking to establish their brands in the United States market.

The deal separates Onana’s commercial representation from his football representation, allowing Young Money to focus specifically on brand partnerships, sponsorships, and marketing opportunities while his playing contracts remain handled by traditional football agents.

Outside football, Onana has shown entrepreneurial spirit by releasing rap music under the name 24 AM. His debut single “Check On Me” dropped in August 2024.