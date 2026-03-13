Lil Wayne, Migos Song Becomes US Military Strikes Soundtrack White House TikTok Video

Lil Wayne’s 2005 banger “Fireman” soundtracks White House Iran strikes as Trump promised more attacks on those “scumbags.”

Lil Wayne and Migos just became the soundtrack to America’s military campaign against Iran, whether he signed off on it or not.

The White House dropped a TikTok video showing US missile strikes lighting up the sky with his 2005 track “Fireman” playing underneath. The caption read “Coming in hot,” and the video racked up 2.8 million views in a matter of days.

Another video featured Trump saying, “I’m going to bomb the s### out of them,” before cutting to Migos classic, “Walk It Talk It.”

Wayne’s got history with Trump that goes way back. They met in October 2020 down in Florida to talk criminal justice reform and Black community initiatives.

Trump ended up pardoning him in January 2021 after Wayne had faced a federal gun charge years earlier.

But Wayne’s been pretty clear he doesn’t follow politics that closely. When Trump asked him to perform at the 2025 inauguration, Wayne turned it down flat.

He’s stayed mostly out of the political noise even though his name keeps popping up in these conversations. As for Migos, they were ardent supporters of Kamala Harris when she ran and lost against Donald Trump.

The Iran situation started heating up on February 28 when Israel and the US launched surprise airstrikes that killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

American forces are still striking Iranian aircraft and Trump signaled the campaign would intensify today.