Lil Wop Rocks Bikini As He Transitions Into A Woman

Lil Wop has fans confused (again) after posting a handful of pictures of himself dressed in women’s clothing.

On Friday (May 19), the Gucci Mane affiliate shared a photo of himself wearing a yellow wig, red bikini top and matching thigh-highs. He explained in the caption he’d decided to transition but didn’t specify his preferred pronouns. He wrote, “In The Transition Into Becoming A Full Transgender.”

Fans weren’t sure if this was a joke or he really has begun the process. As one person wrote, “I can’t tell if you’re trolling now or serious.” Another added, “At this point I think this is just your last ditch ‘effort’ to save your ‘career.’ This just doesn’t seem genuine at all bruh.”

Others were offended, writing things like, “As a transgender WOMAN.. someone transitioning to be a (transgender) is a mockery of the community.” Yet another said, “I’m transgender and please don’t say u want be trans for clout or attention being trans is not a joke or a attempt to get people to watch u. Being trans is a real decision, if u are serious good luck it’s not as easy as it look.”

A photo of Lil Wop in drag went viral earlier this month, but this is the first time he’s mentioned his intentions to become a woman. It appears Lil Wop is attempting to lure fans to his new OnlyFans page.

Lil Wop came out as bisexual in 2022. He also publicly admitted he’s attracted to feminine men and transgender women.

“Don’t get me wrong,” he said. “I ain’t out here sucking no d### or getting f##### in the ass or no s### like that, but I’ll make a n#### my b####. I’m masculine, so I’m a m############ king. I come from kings, royalty. I like power. I ain’t soft, sweet, or none of that s###. I just wanted to put that out to the world. So everybody’s welcome to come f### with me.”