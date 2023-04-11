EXCLUSIVE: Lil Yachty Sails To Victory: Rapper Settles Trademark Battle With NFT Company

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Rapper Lil Yachty emerged victorious in a legal tiff with a web3 company that tried to use his name without permission and got spanked for it!

Atlanta rapper Lil Yachty has reached a settlement with Opulous (d.b.a. Ditto Music) and its founder Lee James Parsons, following allegations of federal trademark infringement.

The lawsuit claimed that the NFT company used the rapper’s name, image, and likeness without permission to promote a new auction.

Lil Yachty, who has owned the trademark to his stage name since 2017, accused the Singapore-based company and Parsons of misleading his fanbase by suggesting he was collaborating with them on music copyright-backed NFTs.

Opulous had previously contacted the rapper in 2021 regarding his involvement, but no agreement was reached.

Despite the lack of a partnership, the NFT auction house went ahead with a campaign featuring Lil Yachty’s name, image, and likeness in a press release and on their website.

The artist, known for his colorful hair and hit-making abilities, initially sought unspecified damages and all profits made using his name and an injunction preventing the company from using his likeness in promotional materials.

According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop.com, the defendants submitted a Notice of Settlement, informing the court that the case has been resolved.

The parties have requested 45 days to confirm the settlement in writing and file a dismissal of the action.

Details of the settlement have not been disclosed.