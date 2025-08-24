Lionel Richie Survives Terrifying Break-In Attempt At His Beverly Hills

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lionel Richie’s home was the target of an attempted break-in while he was inside but a triggered alarm sent the suspect running.

Lionel Richie had an unexpected late-night scare when an alleged intruder attempted to break into his Beverly Hills home while he was inside, prompting a swift police response and an arrest just blocks away.

According to the Beverly Hills Police Department, officers responded to a burglary call shortly after midnight on August 22.

A 38-year-old man was taken into custody near the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Beverly Glen Boulevard on suspicion of residential burglary.

Multiple outlets, including TMZ, confirmed that the targeted residence belongs to Richie, the Grammy-winning artist behind classics like “All Night Long” and “Hello.”

The suspect reportedly fled after triggering the home’s security system, which may have prevented the situation from escalating. Nothing was taken from the property.

A department spokesperson said the man was arrested “a few blocks away from the home” during the investigation. Police have not released the suspect’s name or any further details about possible motives.

The incident comes on the heels of another high-profile burglary case in Los Angeles involving Brad Pitt. On June 25, a break-in occurred at Pitt’s home while he was away.

Authorities later arrested four individuals believed to be connected to a series of home invasions across Southern California.

Richie has not commented publicly on the attempted burglary. As of now, no injuries were reported and the case remains under investigation.