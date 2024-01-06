Lizzo Models New Shapewear And Sparks Weight Loss Debate

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lizzo modeled some new pieces from her shapewear line Yitty, but all fans could talk about was her dramatic new look. Read more!

Lizzo has claimed her new shapewear collection “snatches and lifts” the body. The “Juice” hitmaker took to Instagram this week to share a clip of her modelling her latest Yitty shapewear collection, consisting of the Ultra Lift Leggings and Bra.

“You know how they say, ‘Run, don’t walk’. Teleport b**ch!” Lizzo enthusiastically told fans in the video. “This technology snatches and lifts. The booty is lifted… booty to the sky.”

The performer showcased the bra and leggings in a variety of colors, including navy blue, black and burgundy.

“Baby boo, it looks like we went to the gym, but we didn’t go to the gym,” the About Damn Time singer continued. “Yes, we’re putting ourselves first this year, you guys. You don’t have to wait to feel like the best version of yourself.”

The Grammy-winner concluded the clip, “New Year, new me, in my Yitty.” Despite being an advertisement for Yitty, the majority of the comments centered around Lizzo’s weight and figure. Some commentators complimented her and said she was losing weight, others accused her of using Ozempic, and yet more accused her of being a hypocrite for shedding some pounds.

“We see u shedding pounds love. Even tho u were beautiful before,” one user wrote. Another said “Who cares that she lost weight ? Just say she’s beautiful.”

Lizzo launched Yitty, an inclusive shapewear brand, in partnership with activewear company Fabletics in April 2022. The partnership came months after the singer opened up about her struggles in finding comfortable shapewear.