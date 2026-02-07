Lizzo Poses In Black Undies After Losing Another 60 Pounds

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lizzo shared a bathroom mirror selfie in black underwear and crop top, showing off her 60-pound weight loss transformation to 11.5M fans.

Lizzo just dropped a bathroom mirror selfie that has everyone talking. The Grammy winner posted herself in black underwear and a crop top, showing off her 60-pound weight release journey to her 11.5 million Instagram followers.

The Good as Hell artist captioned the revealing photo with just three words: “i love you too.” Simple but powerful, just like Lizzo herself.

She coordinated her all-black look with a matching headband that framed her curls perfectly. The 37-year-old kept her makeup minimal, letting her natural glow shine through in the social media snap.

This latest post continues Lizzo’s three-year documentation of her health transformation. She’s been open about losing approximately 60 pounds, which represents about 16% of her body fat by early 2025.

But damn, this journey wasn’t easy for the Detroit native. Back in November 2025, Lizzo wrote a raw Substack essay addressing critics who questioned her body transformation. She made it clear this was never about being “thin.”

“I don’t even think it’s possible for me to be considered actually ‘thin,'” she wrote. “I will always have the stretch, and the skin of a woman who carries great weight. And I’m proud of that.”

The Juice hitmaker revealed her weight release started during a dark period in 2023. She felt “severely depressed” and “deeply suicidal” after facing a lawsuit from former backup dancers who accused her of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment. Lizzo has denied all allegations.

“I started to lose weight while going through a difficult time of self-loathing and self-neglect,” she explained. The weight loss wasn’t intentional at first, but it led to a breakthrough in therapy.

Sweet Jesus, the transformation has been remarkable. Lizzo said her weight was once a “protective shield” and “joyful comfort zone,” but she wanted to release herself from it.

Her approach focuses on sustainable changes rather than quick fixes. She’s been working with trainers and nutritionists, emphasizing movement and balanced eating over restrictive dieting.

The Truth Hurts singer recently attended a star-studded Grammy party, proving she’s back in the spotlight and feeling confident about her journey.

“If a woman wants to change, she should be allowed to change,” Lizzo stated in her essay. She emphasized that what she wanted to change was “how I felt in my body” while still considering herself a “proud big girl.”

Hell, the response to her latest post shows fans are here for her transformation. Comments poured in with support and praise for her authenticity.

Lizzo’s journey represents more than physical change. It’s about mental health, self-love, and finding balance. She’s shown that transformation can happen on your own terms.

Lizzo’s weight release journey proves that change is possible when you prioritize your mental and physical health. Her latest Instagram post celebrates that progress while staying true to her authentic self.