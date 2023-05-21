Lizzo Denies She’s Working Out To Avoid Her “Fatness”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Lizzo said she she never wants to escape her fatness, or be thin!

Lizzo has insisted she is not “trying to escape fatness” with her workout routine.

The “2 Be Loved” singer took to TikTok earlier this week to share a passionate body-positive message with her almost 27 million followers.

She responded to a video by a TikTok user who stated that she was on a fitness journey and in search of other people who are not trying to “escape fatness.”

Lizzo eagerly responded to the user’s video in her own post by saying, “Heavy on the not trying to escape fatness.”

She continued, “I just wanted to stitch this (video with mine) to show support to you because this creator, specifically, said, ‘I’m looking for people that I can resonate with.’ (I’m the) very, very same.”

The 35-year-old performer explained that her job, which includes dancing, singing and hyping crowds, is “high performance” and requires “a lot of physical endurance.”

“As I got more professional in my career, I started to take the physical part more seriously,” she shared. “I’ve always loved moving my body, I’ve always loved working out… I think a lot of people see a fat person that way and immediately just assume everything they are doing is trying to be thin. I’m not trying to be thin, I don’t ever want to be thin.”

The “Juice” singer also explained that her goal for exercise has “always” been to improve her mental health.