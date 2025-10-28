LL COOL J Shares His Secret To 30-Year Marriage—And It’s Surprisingly Simple

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

LL COOL J explained how he and his wife, Simone I. Smith, built a 30-year marriage and raised four kids while staying grounded.

LL COOL J credited separate televisions and mutual respect as the keys to his 30-year marriage to Simone I. Smith, sharing the light-hearted advice while reflecting on their long-lasting bond.

“Having a couple TVs doesn’t hurt,” the 57-year-old Hip-Hop icon told People. “A couple of TVs goes a long way.”

The Queens native explained the logic behind the setup. “Because I might not want to watch reality all day long. I might want to watch a documentary or something so she could go watch reality, I can go in there and watch a documentary.” His conclusion? “Everybody’s happy.”

While the television strategy might sound simple, LL emphasized that the real glue behind their relationship is built on something deeper.

“Just mutual respect,” he explained. “Keep it simple. That’s all.”

The couple’s history dates back to 1987 when they met through a mutual friend. After eight years of dating, they married in 1995. In August 2025, they marked their 30th wedding anniversary with a touching Instagram post.

“30 years of marriage today. All glory to our Lord and savior Jesus the Christ!!” Smith wrote in the caption.

She also offered her own reflections on what it takes to make a marriage last. “Marriage isn’t for the weak, it’s for the faithful. It takes work, love, listening, picking your battles, being a friend, a prayer warrior, a cheerleader, and a safe place.”

Smith added, “Every marriage has its own DNA,” and noted there’s no one-size-fits-all formula. Instead, she emphasized the importance of “grace, commitment and two people willing to grow through every season together.”

“We’ve laughed, cried, prayed, forgiven, and grown—together,” she said. “We did the work, and God did the rest.”

The longtime pair made a joint appearance at the 2025 MTV VMAs in matching houndstooth outfits in September.

Together, LL COOL J and Smith have four children: Najee, 36; Italia, 34; Samaria, 30; and Nina, 25. They’re also grandparents to two children through their daughter, Italia.