Loaded Lux Death Rumors False – T-Rex Debunks Fake Report 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A false report claiming Loaded Lux passed away was swiftly debunked by Dot Mob’s T-Rex and other sources close to the Harlem rapper.

Loaded Lux is alive and has not passed away, sources close to the battle rap legend confirmed, despite the rumors.

A false report surfaced online late on Monday evening (March 18), claiming the Harlem rapper had been killed. The rumor circulated rapidly, spread by devastated fans praying for the news to be untrue.

The report was so widely shared that Loaded Lux began trending in the Top. 10 on X (formerly Twitter). However, multiple sources close to Lux quickly shut the rumor down.

Chayna Ashley spoke to fellow Dot Mob member and close friend of Loaded Lux, T-Rex, who confirmed the rapper is alive.

“Lux is good! Just confirmed with Rex,” she wrote Monday evening.

Lux is good! Just confirmed with Rex — C.A$H (@chayna_ashley) March 19, 2024

A short while later, Rex took to Instagram, stating, “Bro is good we just spoke.”

Harlem rapper Un Kasa also received confirmation that Lux is alive and that it was a family member who was killed.

“I just got a call, it’s not Loaded Lux,” he stated on GullyTv.

UnKasa Confirms on Gully Tv…Loaded Lux is not dead…it was unfortunately one of his family members 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/zeg5oVnuts — POLO WORLD (@Billionairepolo) March 19, 2024

Loaded Lux recently made headlines after getting a callout from Chad Ochocinco Jonhson. The pair had a live faceoff on Nightcap, with Lux hitting the former Bengals wide receiver with a fresh freestyle.

Earlier this month, Ultimate Rap League announced Lux will be back on the platform to face 2022 Champion of the Year Rum Nitty.