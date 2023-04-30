Lotta Cash Desto Murder: Second Suspect Arrested In Fatal Shooting

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Memphis rapper Lotta Cash Desto was fatally shot in Houston last September. According to Fox26 Houston, local police arrested a second suspect on Friday (April 21). Jeremyah Smith, 19, was identified as a suspect in March. Law enforcement officers successfully arrested Smith without incident in Alexandria, Louisiana. He was then extradited to Texas and booked into the Harris County Joint Processing Center. The other suspect, 24-year-old Christian Isaiah Williams, was arrested at the time of the shooting.

Rumors surrounding Lotta Cash Desto’s murder have been rampant after her father, Hernandez Govan, was indicted for the November 2021 murder of Young Dolph. Lotta Cash Desto was killed around 2:40 a.m. at 5500 Richmond Avenue on September 24, 2022. Some suggested her murder was in retaliation for the killing of Young Dolph.

Detectives located evidence at the scene linking Williams, who was shot in the stomach, to the shooting. Officers discovered Williams in the parking lot across the street from the shooting and transported him to the hospital. Cops found Lotta Cash Desto dead in the driver’s seat of her vehicle along with a second female victim suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital and treated.