Ludacris Donates $100K To Boost Pediatric Medical Care

Ludacris donated $100,000 to Iowa’s ChildServe to support critical care for children who need specialized medical attention.

Ludacris brought both star power and profound generosity to Iowa by donating $100,000 to ChildServe to enhance its Inpatient Complex Medical Care Program for children requiring advanced medical support.

The Hip-Hop artist and actor’s contribution will help fund around-the-clock inpatient services for children, teens, and young adults who need specialized care, such as IV therapy, enteral feeding, and infusion treatments.

ChildServe, which operates the only pediatric specialty hospital in Iowa, serves more than 5,800 children across the state each year. The donation will directly support children who rely on technology-assisted care and skilled nursing, according to ChildServe, which runs facilities in Des Moines, Cedar Rapids and Davenport.

The organization also offers therapy and childcare services for children with developmental delays, physical disabilities and injuries.

In addition to medical care, ChildServe provides occupational, physical and speech therapy, as well as autism services. The group recently opened an Adaptive Therapy Playground in Johnston to support movement and play-based therapy across its programs.

The Atlanta native has long been involved in philanthropic work through The Ludacris Foundation, which he launched in 2001. The foundation has logged more than 10,000 hours in youth-focused service projects across the country, concentrating on education, health and leadership development.

Recent projects include an artificial intelligence learning initiative at Atlanta’s Utopian Academy of the Arts and a collaboration with Mercedes-Benz USA, which donated an eSprinter van to support the foundation’s outreach in 2025.

The Ludacris Foundation, which holds a 3-star rating from Charity Navigator, also gave $50,000 to Cincinnati’s Children’s Theatre in 2023. ChildServe’s medical childcare program includes on-site therapy and is tailored to meet each child’s developmental and health needs.

The $100,000 donation was announced in December 2025.