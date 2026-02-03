Ludacris Puts Hot Sauce In His Protein Drink – It’s Weird But Effective

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Ludacris just dropped some knowledge that’ll make you rethink your post-workout routine. The Atlanta legend puts hot sauce in his protein shakes. Yeah, you read that right. The Fast & Furious star shared this health secret in a recent interview with Men’s Health. When asked about his go-to dish for Frank’s RedHot, Luda didn’t mention […]

Ludacris just dropped some knowledge that’ll make you rethink your post-workout routine. The Atlanta legend puts hot sauce in his protein shakes.

Yeah, you read that right.

The Fast & Furious star shared this health secret in a recent interview with Men’s Health. When asked about his go-to dish for Frank’s RedHot, Luda didn’t mention wings or eggs.

He said protein shakes.

“I put it in my protein shakes… it helps boost metabolism,” Ludacris told the magazine.

Most people would think that sounds nasty. But Luda might be onto something big here. Science backs up his spicy shake game.

Capsaicin is the chemical that makes hot peppers burn your mouth. Research shows it can increase your metabolic rate by up to eight percent. That means you burn more calories just sitting around.

WebMD confirms capsaicin “could slightly increase metabolism, the rate at which you use energy and burn fat.” Studies have also found that it reduces appetite and makes you eat less.

The compound works by activating TRPV1 receptors in your body. These nerve channels detect heat sources and trigger thermogenesis. That’s when your body burns extra energy to cool itself down.

One study followed people who took six milligrams of capsaicinoids daily for 12 weeks. They had no major side effects and showed improved fat burning.

Luda’s been rapping about hot sauce since 2006. He dropped bars about it on “Girls Gone Wild” from his Release Therapy album: “I’m like hot sauce with extra flavor / So put it on your tongue for your mouth to savor.”

The 48-year-old rapper stays in incredible shape for his action movie roles. He works out five or six days per week and follows a strict diet plan. Adding hot sauce to protein shakes fits his commitment to staying fit.

Ludacris is starring in Frank’s RedHot’s “Eat the GOAT” Super Bowl campaign, featuring Ludacris with his Disturbing Tha Peace crew members Chingy, Shawnna, and I-20.

The commercial celebrates the label’s 25th anniversary. Luda brought his friends into the project when Frank’s offered extra roles in the ad.

The rapper’s been filming commercials for 20 years. He’s appeared in 32 different ads throughout his career. His natural charisma translates perfectly to marketing campaigns.

Ludacris confirmed Fast X: Part 2 details remain top secret. He told fans to follow his Instagram for behind-the-scenes content from the movie set.