Ludacris Social Media Overrun With Furious Comments Over MAGA Performance

Ludacris faced fan backlash after signing on to a MAGA-linked festival, with supporters accusing him of selling out and losing his roots.

Ludacris is under fire and his Instagram comments section is looking like a war zone right now.

Fans are going nuclear after finding out the Atlanta legend signed up to perform at the Rock The Country festival this summer. The festival bills itself as celebrating 250 years of freedom, but everybody’s calling it the MAGA Music Fest. Kid Rock is headlining, which tells you everything you need to know about the vibe they’re going for.

Luda’s supposed to hit two stages: Anderson, South Carolina, with Creed and Shinedown, and Ocala, Florida, with Blake Shelton and Brooks & Dunn.

Nelly is also catching flak for booking Hamburg, New York, with Kid Rock and Hank Williams Jr. Nelly is used to being put through the wringer after he performed at President Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony.

But Ludacris fans are hitting different with these comments. They’re not just mad – they’re heartbroken.

“Luda how could you…we were rooting for you,” one fan wrote with 239 likes backing them up. Another fan got specific about the disappointment: “You’re performing in that l###### maga ‘rock the people’ festival????? Really?????? Kid freaking rock is headlining. So embarrassing, dude. Atlanta is disappointed in you for this. Thought you were better than that. You’ve lost touch with humanity.”

That comment pulled 499 likes.

The Nelly comparisons keep coming up, too. Multiple people said they expected this move from Nelly but thought Ludacris was different.

“Damn Luda, disappointed you’re playing that festival. I expect it from Nelly but not you,” wrote a fan whose comment got over 1,000 likes.

People are connecting this to bigger patterns in Hip-Hop.

“First Snoop, then Waka, now you?!?! And from Atl, this makes me sad,” someone commented, referencing other rappers who’ve caught heat for Trump-adjacent moves.

The political angle hits different because Ludacris has a history with Democrats. In 2020, hecriticized Trump’s administration for not believing systemic racism exists. He backed Barack Obama hard in 2008 and 2012, and even endorsed Hill Harper for Senate in 2024.

The New York Times called Rock The Country “a vision of the MAGA movement in pure party mode” when they covered the 2024 version. They said it felt like Trump rallies without Trump actually showing up.

The festival runs through eight cities this summer, mixing country acts with the two Hip-Hop legends who are now catching all the smoke.

Neither Ludacris nor Nelly has responded to the backlash yet, but the comment sections keep growing, with more disappointed fans joining by the hour.

Never thought I’d need ludacris to step to the front…. pic.twitter.com/EKX1aB328u — Wockesha 💜💜 (@CocoaMami) January 15, 2026

Damn Ludacris say it ain’t so smfh — PF (@King_PF_) January 15, 2026

@Ludacris LUDA WHAT THE F###### F###. YOU A TRUMP W#### NOW? WTF IS WRONG WITH YOU? SO SO F###### DONE WITH YOU. GO TO HELL SELLOUT. — FDT (@drummerboi74136) January 15, 2026

I never thought id see the day one of my favorite rappers @Ludacris would perform a concert with racist ass @KidRock and the #MAGA ppl. Im so ashamed. I know he doesnt care but he lost a lifelong fan — BJ DaChozen1ne #RavensFlock (@DaChozen1ne) January 15, 2026