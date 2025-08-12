Machine Gun Kelly Blows Off Sydney Sweeney Dating Talk

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Machine Gun Kelly shut down Sydney Sweeney dating rumors with one savage line during an interview and dropped some bizarre thoughts on aging.

Machine Gun Kelly threw cold water on all that Sydney Sweeney hookup chatter during a taping of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, and he didn’t tiptoe around it either.

When Cohen read a viewer question about whether MGK and Sydney Sweeney were “more than just friends” after a group pic from May started making the rounds, MGK locked eyes with the camera and fired off:

“Kyle P, shut up, dude.” That’s it. That’s the whole response, no sugarcoating it.

The two have known each other for a while now—they worked together on Downfalls High back in 2021, which was MGK’s first shot at directing.

So, they’ve got history, but not the kind people are daydreaming about.

MGK is currently flying solo after calling it quits with Megan Fox last year. The exes welcomed their baby girl, Saga, this past March.

Meanwhile, Sydney reportedly ended things with her fiancé, producer Jonathan Davino, around the same time the photo with MGK surfaced. Elsewhere in the convo, MGK got into some trippy territory about getting older—if he even believes in that.

“It’s a weird thing, dude, I don’t know if it exists,” he said.

Then he added this gem: “I just don’t know many facts about my life, so I’m starting to just be like, like, my skin, if it just rips open, it heals really quick, there’s just things where I’m starting to be, like, ‘Who’s my dad?’ You know?”

MGK might not know who his dad is, but he definitely knows he’s not dating Sydney Sweeney.