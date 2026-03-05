Maliibu Miitch Finally Free After Eight Years Thanks To Nicki Minaj & Rich The Kid

Maliibu Miitch spent eight years trapped in a production company contract that blocked her from releasing any music or performing shows publicly.

She couldn’t post tracks on YouTube, SoundCloud, or anywhere else without the company taking them down immediately. During this period, she relied on modeling gigs and acting work to survive financially as her career stalled.

The Bronx rapper credits Nicki Minaj with keeping her name alive in the industry when she needed it most.

Nicki featured Maliibu Miitch on the “Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix)” alongside BIA, JT, Katie Got Bandz, and Akbar V, giving her visibility during her darkest professional period.

More importantly, Nicki consistently mentioned her name over the years, ensuring people didn’t forget about her talent.

“I was locked in a contract for eight years and I finally got released. I’ve been out of it for four months now,” Maliibu Miitch revealed during an appearance on Angela Yee’s Lip Service podcast.

She explained the severity of her situation: “I couldn’t release nothing. They wouldn’t let me release anything. If I even if I tried to put something out on YouTube for free, they were taking it down.”

The financial impact was devastating.

Maliibu Miitch couldn’t book shows because promoters received cease-and-desist letters from her label. She couldn’t earn money from her music because the production company recouped everything.

Without Nicki’s support and opportunities for collaboration, she would have faced even greater hardship.

“Nicki put money in my pockets when at a time where I was stuck in a contract and couldn’t make no money so she constantly kept bringing up my name over the years. So like, you know, so nobody could for forget about me,” Maliibu Miitch stated.

She continued with deep gratitude: “And again, I was she was one of the people that was helping me make money. I would never have anything bad to say about Nicki, like ever.”

Rich the Kid also played a crucial role in her liberation. He negotiated her buyout down from $1 million to just $50,000, making her freedom financially possible.

She’s now signed to Monarch Records and is preparing to release her debut album, Sailoon, in April 2026, with three completed projects ready to go.