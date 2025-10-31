Mally Mall Placed On House Arrest After Secret Sex Room & Drug Test Violations

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Mally Mall was ordered to house arrest after violating probationter terms, including drug use and a hidden sex room uncovered by authorities.

Mally Mall landed back under federal supervision in Las Vegas after a judge ordered house arrest due to allegations he violated probation by contacting a trafficking victim and concealing a secret sex room in his home.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Elayna Youchah voiced concern during a hearing Thursday (October 30), 8 News Now reports.

“I am concerned about the safety of particular persons in the community,” she said before allowing Mally Mall to return home under strict monitoring.

The 48-year-old producer appeared visibly shaken during the proceedings.

Authorities took Mall, born Jamal Rashid, into custody Tuesday (October 28) after federal prosecutors accused him of breaching several conditions tied to his supervised release.

The list includes contacting a woman who identified herself as a victim in his prior sex trafficking case, recording their conversations without consent, and trying to pressure her into dropping a lawsuit.

Court documents also say Mall tested positive for MDMA, cocaine and marijuana, skipped multiple drug screenings, and lied about a concealed “sex room” in his Las Vegas residence.

Prosecutors further allege he associated with Ocean Fleming, a convicted felon, without notifying his probation officer.

Mally Mall claimed musicians spiked his drink during a recording session at his home studio, which he blamed for the failed drug test. He also referenced his son’s bachelor party, where drugs were allegedly present, according to federal filings.

The hidden room came to light after a probation officer heard Mall mention it on a podcast. Investigators later found the space behind a mirrored door, containing a massage table, a closet and a spiral staircase leading to a bedroom with an oversized bed.

“The entrance led to a room with a massage table and a closet,” the probation office noted. “A spiral staircase in the room led to a bedroom upstairs where there is a bed much larger than a king-size bed.”

Mally Mall Convicted For Running Nationwide Prostitution Ring

Mally Mall’s legal troubles stem from a 2021 conviction where he admitted to operating a high-end prostitution ring from 2002 to 2014.

He was sentenced to 33 months in prison and three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to using an interstate facility to promote unlawful activity.

According to the Department of Justice, “Rashid operated a high-end prostitution business that transported victims across the United States, using various paid websites — such as Backpage and Eros — to advertise the victims for prostitution purposes.”

The DOJ said he exploited hundreds of women by classifying them as either “independent contractors” or “priority girls,” the latter of whom were required to hand over nearly all their earnings.

Prosecutors said Mall manipulated women through intimidation and false promises of fame. He “encouraged victims to get tattoos of him to demonstrate their loyalty and led many of them to believe he would advance their careers in show business.”

At his original sentencing, U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro labeled him a “monster” and rejected his request earlier this year to end his supervised release early.

She wrote, “Defendant’s conduct was not the result of a single poor decision or regrettable judgment. Rather, his livelihood for more than a decade depended on his illegal operation.”

Mall now risks having his supervised release revoked, which could send him back to prison to serve the remainder of his sentence. A hearing is scheduled for November 17.

Until then, he must follow strict house arrest terms. He’s barred from contacting anyone tied to the trafficking case or Fleming, limited to one court-approved phone and bank account, and prohibited from gambling or entering casinos.

His supervised release is set to expire on September 17, 2026.