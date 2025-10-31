Mally Mall Thrown Back In Jail Over Prostitution Case

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Mally Mall was arrested again in Nevada as a federal judge weighs whether to revoke his supervised release tied to a prostitution case conviction.

Mally Mall landed back in federal custody on Wednesday after allegedly violating the terms of his supervised release tied to his conviction for running a nationwide prostitution ring.

The 49-year-old producer was arrested Tuesday night (October 28) and booked into the Nevada Southern Detention Center in Pahrump. He appeared in court the next afternoon, where his attorney requested more time ahead of a detention hearing.

Magistrate Judge Elayna Youchah granted the delay, and Mally Mall will remain behind bars until his next hearing.

Mally Mall is currently serving a three-year supervised release following his 33-month federal sentence. He pleaded guilty to one count of using an interstate facility in aid of unlawful activity and was sentenced on May 13, 2021, by U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro.

According to a Department of Justice news release, “[Mally Mall] operated a high-end prostitution business that transported victims across the United States, using various paid websites — such as Backpage and Eros — to advertise the victims for prostitution purposes.”

Prosecutors said he exploited hundreds of women over 12 years, from 2002 to 2014.

“[Mally Mall] exploited hundreds of victims as: (a) ‘independent contractors’ who turned over to Rashid a portion of what they earned through prostitution; and (b)’ priority girls’ who turned over nearly all of the proceeds from prostitution to Rashid,” the DOJ stated.

The feds also said Mally Mall used psychological manipulation and coercion to maintain control.

“[Mally Mall] encouraged victims to get tattoos of him to demonstrate their loyalty and led many of them to believe he would advance their careers in show business,” prosecutors said.

In February, Judge Navarro denied Mally Mall’s request to end his probation early, citing the seriousness of his crimes.

Mally Mall’s attorney, Chris Rasmussen, had previously argued that the travel restrictions tied to his client’s supervised release were interfering with his ability to work in the music industry.

But Navarro rejected that claim, stating, “The mere inconvenience of having to obtain approval to travel for work purposes from probation and the court is an insufficient reason to terminate his supervision.”

The court has scheduled a hearing on whether to revoke Mally Mall’s supervised release for November 17. His current release is set to expire on September 17, 2026.