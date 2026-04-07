Man Convicted Of Lil Jbo Murder After Jury Deliberates Less Than An Hour

A man was convicted of murdering Lil Jbo after a jury deliberated for less than an hour, bringing justice to the rapper’s family.

Lil Jbo got justice on Monday when a North Carolina jury convicted the man accused of shooting him nearly three years ago.

Chamberlain Oxendine, 27, was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of the 20-year-old Lumberton rapper, with jurors reaching their verdict in less than an hour after hearing closing arguments.

The conviction marks a major victory for Lil Jbo’s mother, Shanna Lowery, who spent years fighting through a grueling legal process that included four separate bond hearings where she had to relive the trauma repeatedly.

The shooting happened on June 27, 2023, at a home on Beam Road in Robeson County, and the case centered on whether Oxendine acted in self-defense or committed murder.

Oxendine’s defense team argued he shot to protect himself and his younger brother after Lil Jbo pulled a gun during a confrontation, but prosecutors built their case on physical evidence that told a different story.

According to WPDE, DNA testing showed Lil Jbo’s fingerprints weren’t on the weapon, which prosecutors argued destroyed the self-defense claim entirely.

The trial lasted just over a week, with more than 20 witnesses taking the stand and surveillance footage presented to jurors.

Oxendine apologized after the verdict was read, and a judge sentenced him to between 200 and 252 months in prison.

The family’s determination to see justice has kept this case in the spotlight despite years of delays and setbacks that could’ve broken anyone’s spirit.

Lil Jbo left behind three young children who’ll grow up without their father, and the city of Lumberton honored his memory by designating June 27 as Tazarie Butler Day.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins praised investigators for their relentless work, saying the conviction brings a measure of justice to a community deeply impacted by the senseless act.