Maseo Calls De La Soul’s First Album in Nine Years “The Epitome Of Joy & Pain”

De La Soul revealed their forthcoming album, Cabin in the Sky, will arrive November 21 through Mass Appeal Records, representing their first full-length project since 2016’s …And the Anonymous Nobody.

The announcement carries profound emotional weight as this marks the group’s inaugural release following the devastating loss of founding member Trugoy (Dave Jude Jolicoeur), who passed away in February 2023. The surviving duo of Posdnuos (Kelvin Mercer) and Maseo (Vincent Mason) channeled their grief and celebration into what promises to be their most meaningful work yet.

Accompanying the album announcement, the Native Tongues pioneers dropped their lead single, “The Package,” a soulful offering produced by legendary beatsmith Pete Rock. The track serves as both a sonic preview and emotional statement, showcasing how the remaining members have evolved their signature sound while honoring their departed brother’s legacy.

Cabin in the Sky represents more than just new music for the pioneering collective, who helped define alternative Hip-Hop in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Cabin in the Sky stands as a testament to resilience, brotherhood, and the enduring power of creative expression in the face of unimaginable loss.

The album’s title itself suggests themes of spirituality and transcendence, potentially reflecting the group’s journey through mourning toward healing. After establishing themselves as innovators with classics like 3 Feet High and Rising and De La Soul is Dead, this new chapter finds them navigating uncharted territory as a duo rather than their iconic trio formation.

“I’m glad it came together in such a way where we dealt with our loss,” Maseo told SPIN in a recent interview. “I’m glad Pos was able to pour all of that into the concept of this album and give all of us some closure while making sure Dave’s presence will always be felt as we continue on to do this thing called De La Soul.

“Regardless of what we decide to do, he’s always right there. My overall opinion of the album is it’s the epitome of joy and pain. Everybody on any level can identify with loss, especially when we get around to the song with Pos talking about his mother along with Killer Mike.”