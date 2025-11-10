Masika Kalysha Lays Husband Jamar Champ To Rest In Emotional Houston Service

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Love & Hip Hop star Masika Kalysha laid estranged husband Jamar Champ to rest in Houston service after his tragic car crash death at age 38

Masika Kalysha bid farewell to her estranged husband, Jamar Champ, during an emotional celebration of life service held at The Community of Faith Church King’s Dome in Houston on November 8, 2025.

The Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star organized the memorial service just over a week after Champ’s tragic death in a wrong-way car crash on October 28, 2025.

“Today is the 2nd worse day of my life. I can’t believe I’m laying my husband to rest today. I haven’t taken a single breath since you took your last. How am I supposed to do this without you? You took my heart with you. This changed me. I will never look at life the same,” Masika Kalysha said.

The 38-year-old former college football player was killed when his vehicle collided with another car traveling in the wrong direction on a Houston freeway.

Despite their separation throughout 2023 and pending divorce proceedings, Kalysha took charge of the funeral arrangements for the father of her youngest child.

Champ’s memorial also included a separate celebration at his alma mater, Booker T. Washington High School in Houston, where guests participated in a balloon release ceremony.

The dual services reflected the impact he had on both his family and his community.

The reality television personality had previously shared her devastation over Champ’s unexpected passing, describing herself as being “in shambles” following the news.

Their relationship had been complicated, with Kalysha filing for annulment in January 2024, though the legal proceedings remained unfinished at the time of his death.

The couple shared one child together, adding another layer of tragedy to the sudden loss.