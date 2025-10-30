Masika Kalysha’s Husband Jamar Champ Killed In Wrong-Way Driver Collision

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jamar Champ was killed in a wrong-way crash on Houston’s I-10 early Tuesday, leaving Masika Kalysha and their daughter to grieve his sudden death.

Jamar Champ was killed early Tuesday when a wrong-way driver crashed into his Tesla Cybertruck on a Houston highway, ending the life of the 38-year-old entrepreneur and estranged husband of Masika Kalysha.

According to the Houston Police Department, the deadly collision happened just after midnight along Interstate 10. Champ had been driving westbound when a silver BMW barreled toward him in the wrong direction and hit his vehicle head-on.

The impact propelled Champ’s Cybertruck into an 18-wheeler while the BMW erupted in flames.

Champ was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition but later died from his injuries. The BMW driver was also pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not yet released the driver’s name.

Champ, who founded the Champ Academy and was active in mentoring youth, leaves behind his 3-year-old daughter, Amari, whom he shared with Kalysha. He also helped raise 9-year-old Khari, Kalysha’s daughter with rapper Fetty Wap.

Kalysha, known for her roles on “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” and “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta,” addressed the tragedy on social media with a cryptic message that hinted at the heartbreak.

“God woke me up at 2:00am… I couldn’t sleep. I didn’t know why. Jesus Christ … Pray for me and my kids please,” she posted on X, formerly Twitter.

In an emotional Instagram video, she asked media outlets to delay coverage until she could speak to her children directly.

“Word spreads fast to children and although my kids aren’t on social media, a lot of their friends are, and a lot of, all their parents are. And I don’t want my kids to find out at school before I can tell them,” she said.

Masika Kalysha and Champ began dating in 2020 and married in September 2021. They welcomed Amari the following year, but by 2023, the relationship had unraveled.

Earlier this year, Kalysha described their divorce proceedings as “vicious” during a red carpet interview, confirming they were in mediation.

Despite their separation, Champ remained involved in his daughter’s life, often sharing photos of family celebrations and milestones. His final Instagram posts included scenes from recent birthday parties with his children.

The Houston Police Department is continuing its investigation into the wrong-way crash that killed both drivers.