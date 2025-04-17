Mass Appeal Announces “Legend Has It” Series Boasting 7 New Albums From 7 Hip-Hop Icons

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A special guest has yet to be announced as a part of the Legend Has It series.

Fans of veteran rappers such as Nas, Raekwon, De La Soul, Ghostface Killah and the late Big L will have seven reasons to celebrate in 2025 thanks to Mass Appeal’s Legend Has It… series.

The rollout began on Wednesday (April 16) with Mass Appeal announcing forthcoming albums from Nas and DJ Premier, Wu-Tang Clan’s Ghostface Killah and Raekwon, Mobb Deep, Big L, De La Soul and a surprise guest of honor.

According to a press release, the series intends to celebrate the influence of leaders within the genre of Hip-Hop while shinning a light on its birthplace of New York City.

“Legend Has It… is dedicated to celebrating and spotlighting some of the most important and influential Hip-Hop artists of all time,” it reads. “Trailblazers who’ve been instrumental in building and shaping the music and culture and have taken it from the streets of New York City to the wider world leaving an indelible mark on music.”

Releases expected to be apart of the series include a new album from Mass Appeal Records co-founder Nas and celebrated producer DJ Premier, Ghostface Killah’s sequel to his 2000 classic, Supreme Clientele, and a new LP from Raekwon, Emperor’s New Clothes. The series will also honor Prodigy and Trugoy the Dove with the first Mobb Deep and De La Soul albums since their deaths.

Find the trailer above.