Master P Drops Surprise Album Featuring Lil Wayne Ahead Of No Limit/cash Money Verzuz Battle

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Master P emerged from musical semi-retirement to announce “The No Limit 5K Mix: Lost Tapes,” a 25-track project featuring collaborations with Lil Wayne, NBA YoungBoy, and Gucci Mane.

The Hip-Hop mogul revealed the album was inspired by his upcoming Verzuz battle against Cash Money Records at ComplexCon 2025.

The New Orleans native had stepped back from music since 2018’s “Tony Montana” tape, focusing on his role as President of Basketball Operations for the University of New Orleans and various business ventures.

However, when Swizz Beatz approached him about participating in Verzuz, the conversation reignited his creative spark.

“I just started looking through what I had. And I had all these songs. I’m like, man, I never really did nothing with these songs. Didn’t make no videos, didn’t do nothing,” Master P told Complex. “And then the song I did with Lil Wayne, I feel like that inspired me because we’re both from New Orleans and this a celebration.”

The project showcases Master P’s ability to attract A-list collaborators, featuring appearances from YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Gucci Mane, Jeezy, 2 Chainz, Kevin Gates, Meek Mill, Yo Gotti, and the late Nipsey Hussle.

Master P’s return comes at a pivotal moment in Hip-Hop culture.

The 54-year-old entrepreneur built No Limit Records into a multi-million-dollar empire in the 1990s, pioneering independent distribution and artist-ownership models that influenced countless rappers.

His business acumen extended beyond music into sports management, real estate, and entertainment.

“I’m giving it to the fans where they could get the music. I mean all my No Limit Soldiers—everybody got their camo on now. The tanks is out and we just giving them good music,” Master P explained. “Those diehard fans and the new fans, the younger fans that probably didn’t get a chance to really feel my music. They could get a chance now to see where we at and see where we was at back then.”

The album represents more than just a musical comeback—it’s a celebration of New Orleans Hip-Hop culture and the lasting impact of both No Limit and Cash Money Records.

Master P emphasized that the Verzuz battle should be viewed as a celebration rather than a competition, highlighting the success of two neighborhood-based labels that achieved global recognition.

Alongside the album, a documentary will be released highlighting No Limit’s cultural legacy and lasting impact on Hip-Hop.

The Verzuz battle will stream live on Apple Music starting at 8 P.M. ET on Saturday, October 25.