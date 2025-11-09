Max B Freed From Prison, Greeted By French Montana

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Max B reunited with French Montana after leaving prison this week, ending a 16-year sentence tied to a deadly robbery.

Max B stepped out of prison today (November 9) after serving more than 16 years for a deadly robbery, greeted by longtime friend and collaborator French Montana in a moment that marked the end of a lengthy legal battle and the start of a five-year probation term.

The Harlem rapper was released following a sentence reduction that cut his original 75-year term down to 20 years with credit for time served. His release had been anticipated for months, with Max B himself confirming the expected date earlier this year.

Max B was convicted in 2009 on nine counts, including murder, armed robbery, conspiracy and kidnapping. The charges stemmed from a 2006 incident that led to the death of David Taylor during a botched robbery in New Jersey.

At the time, Max B was already in custody on unrelated charges but was accused of orchestrating the robbery from behind bars.

Two co-defendants were also sentenced in the case. Kelvin Leerdam received life in prison plus 35 years. Gina Conway, who cooperated with prosecutors, received a lighter sentence.

Years later, Max B’s legal team successfully challenged the original verdict. In 2016, a New Jersey Superior Court judge vacated his conviction, citing a conflict of interest involving one of his former attorneys. That ruling opened the door for a plea deal.

Max B pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated manslaughter and was resentenced to 20 years. The deal factored in the time already served, significantly shortening his remaining prison term.

Legal documents and court filings also cited “ineffective assistance of counsel” as a reason for the reduced sentence. His earlier appeals had failed, but the plea agreement ultimately led to his release.

His original 75-year sentence was handed down in 2009 after a jury found him guilty on most counts related to the 2006 robbery and murder.