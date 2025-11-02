Meek Mill Addresses Early Morning Police Encounter – “I Thought It Was A Prank”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Meek Mill was handcuffed during a vehicle search outside a Manhattan club after a bouncer suspected he had brought in a gun.

Meek Mill was briefly detained by NYPD officers outside a Manhattan nightclub early Saturday after a bouncer claimed he may have brought a gun into the venue.

The Philadelphia rapper had just stepped out of Harbor NYC in Hell’s Kitchen around 4:15 a.m. when officers stopped him and placed him in handcuffs while they searched his vehicle.

The search yielded no results, and Meek Mill was released without charges, according to police sources cited by The New York Post.

Authorities say the incident began when a club security guard believed Mill had a firearm inside the venue and asked him to remove it.

Surveillance footage reportedly showed Mill walking to his car, placing an unknown item inside, and returning to the club.

Officers were called shortly after and intercepted him as he left the club a second time. No weapon was found, and the Hip-Hop artist was not arrested.

However, he was embarrassed. The rap star addressed the issue shortly after the incident.

“They just pulled me out the car and cuffed me in front of the whole club embarrassed the s### out of me in nyc ! I’m not scared to go outside without a gun … they had guns in my face for no reason smh I thought it was a prank,” Meek Mill said.

This encounter adds to a long history of legal run-ins for Mill, whose criminal justice journey has drawn national attention.

In January 2023, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf issued a pardon for a 2008 drug conviction that had kept Mill entangled in the legal system for more than a decade.

His 2017 probation violation, which landed him behind bars for nearly five months, sparked widespread outcry.

The case became a flashpoint in the national conversation about mass incarceration and probation reform, earning support from celebrities, lawmakers and athletes alike.

Since then, Mill has shifted gears, co-founding the Reform Alliance to advocate for changes in probation and parole laws nationwide. Still, Meek feels like he’s in the cross-hairs of law enforcement.

“They tryna get me,” Meek said.



