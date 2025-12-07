Meek Mill Praised Young Thug For Standing Firm Through Drake Beef

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Meek Mill praised Young Thug for standing beside him during the Drake feud revealing the Atlanta star visited him on house arrest when others backed away.

Meek Mill and Young Thug‘s relationship took center stage in Philly as Meek revealed how deeply Thug stood by him during the height of his feud with Drake.

The Philadelphia rapper revisited that turbulent era at his hometown concert Friday December 5 and explained that plenty of industry associates kept a safe distance amid the Drake beef. However, one Atlanta star refused to fall back. Meek described Young Thug’s support as personal, immediate and needed during one of the toughest chapters in his career.

“When I was beefing with Drake n*ggas was acting like they was scared to do a verse with me. This n***a pulled up to my house while I’m on house arrest two days straight [and] got with me. Pulled my confidence right back up. Locked right in.”

At the time Meek faced intense scrutiny inside and outside the music world. His house arrest created an isolating stretch that amplified professional and personal pressures. Features became noticeably harder to secure and relationships across the culture shifted. Meek said the energy surrounding him turned cold which magnified the weight of the beef as his career sat under a microscope.

Meek Mill showed love to Young Thug for staying solid back in the day:



"When I was beefing with Drake, n****s was acting like they was scared to do a verse with me. This n***a pulled up to my house while I'm on house arrest, two days straight, [and] got with me. Pulled my… pic.twitter.com/26ofxdQk3e — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) December 6, 2025

The visit from Young Thug landed during a critical stretch when Meek’s momentum had slowed. The Atlanta star’s decision to show up in person said a lot and the Philly crowd loved it.

Meek Mill and Young Thug have built a small but memorable catalog together with records that dropped during some of the most pivotal moments in Meek’s career. Their earliest work surfaced in 2016 with “That Bag”, a street driven loosie that circulated heavily during the DC4 era. They followed up in 2017 with two of their strongest collaborations on Meek’s Wins & Losses album.

“We Ball” arrived first as an emotional tribute record that later became one of the standout moments of the project. Later on the same album they linked again for “Offended” with 21 Savage which brought a harder edge and showcased their ability to trade intensity without stepping on each other’s lanes. Beyond the official releases several leaks have hit the internet over the years including “Contagious” and “Mandem” which fans still circulate even without proper drops. Each track reflects a different phase of their bond with 2016 and 2017 marking the peak of their official collaborative run.

Young Thug, G Herbo, Tierra Whack, Jim Jones, 42 Dugg and more join Meek Mill on stage to perform "Dreams and Nightmares" in Philly 🔥🦅pic.twitter.com/4HwVErnZlD — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) December 6, 2025